Tableau Beginner + Intermediate Online Bootcamp

Learn to visualize data with cool interactive charts + graphs using Tableau!

What is this thing called Tableau?

Tableau allows for you to take large amounts of data and transform the data to tell a story using dynamic charts and graphs called dashboards. You are able to quickly and easily tell your data's story with the visualization of your data. This will help your team make strategic business decisions all derived from creativity within your data.

Who will benefit from this Bootcamp?

This Bootcamp is best for those with little to no Tableau experience and would like to learn how to visualize large amounts in data in interactive charts + graphs.

Course Schedule

Course Dates: April 10th - May 2nd

Days of the week: Weekends

Time (EST): Mornings (10a - 11a EST)

Course 1: Connecting and Importing Data

Saturday, April 10th | 10:00a - 11:00a

Understand Tableau and its components

Import multiple data sets via Excel and text files

Creation of visualizations using different charts and graphs

Course 2: Filtering and Sorting

Sunday, April 11th | 10:00a - 11:00a

Filter data in visualizations

Top/bottom

Advanced filtering

Pages

Course 3: Dashboards

Saturday, April 17th | 10:00a - 11:00a

Compile all visuals into a dashboard

Course 4: Maps (Part 1)

Sunday, April 18th | 10:00a - 11:00a

Course 5: Maps + BANs

Saturday, April 24th | 10:00a - 11:00a

BANs (Big Numbers)

Geographic visuals

Course 6: Calculated Fields (Part 1)

Sunday, April 25th | 10:00a - 11:00a

Usage of built in data functions and calculations

Course 7: Calculated Fields (Part 2)

Saturday, May 1st | 10:00a - 11:00a

Usage of more built in data functions and calculations

Course 8: Join Types

Sunday, May 2nd | 10:00a - 11:00a

Overview of various join types in Tableau

Right, left, full, inner

Course 9: Joining Data

Sunday, May 2nd | 10:00a - 11:00a

Create relationships between multiple data sets

Course materials (including installation guides), access codes, and reminders will be sent 7 days prior to the start of the first course of the Bootcamp!

What's Included:

Certificate of Completion

You will receive a certificate of completion upon submission of all homework assignments and portfolio by the specified deadline.

About the instructor:

Whitney Turner is the founder and owner of eXcelerate and an experienced Fortune 500 Analyst. She has utilized her MBA education, advanced analytical background, and sharp data analysis skills to help Fortune 500 companies increase their bottom line, increase operational efficiency, and streamline processes. eXcelerate is a business skills incubator business headquarted in Atlanta, GA. eXcelerate teach courses in Microsoft Excel, SQL, VBA, and different data visualization tools (Power BI, Tableau, etc.).