Tableau Beginner + Intermediate Online Bootcamp
Learn to visualize data with cool interactive charts + graphs using Tableau!
What is this thing called Tableau?
Tableau allows for you to take large amounts of data and transform the data to tell a story using dynamic charts and graphs called dashboards. You are able to quickly and easily tell your data's story with the visualization of your data. This will help your team make strategic business decisions all derived from creativity within your data.
Who will benefit from this Bootcamp?
This Bootcamp is best for those with little to no Tableau experience and would like to learn how to visualize large amounts in data in interactive charts + graphs.
Course Schedule
Course Dates: April 10th - May 2nd
Days of the week: Weekends
Time (EST): Mornings (10a - 11a EST)
Course 1: Connecting and Importing Data
Saturday, April 10th | 10:00a - 11:00a
Understand Tableau and its components
Import multiple data sets via Excel and text files
Creation of visualizations using different charts and graphs
Course 2: Filtering and Sorting
Sunday, April 11th | 10:00a - 11:00a
Filter data in visualizations
Top/bottom
Advanced filtering
Pages
Course 3: Dashboards
Saturday, April 17th | 10:00a - 11:00a
Compile all visuals into a dashboard
Course 4: Maps (Part 1)
Sunday, April 18th | 10:00a - 11:00a
Course 5: Maps + BANs
Saturday, April 24th | 10:00a - 11:00a
BANs (Big Numbers)
Geographic visuals
Course 6: Calculated Fields (Part 1)
Sunday, April 25th | 10:00a - 11:00a
Usage of built in data functions and calculations
Course 7: Calculated Fields (Part 2)
Saturday, May 1st | 10:00a - 11:00a
Usage of more built in data functions and calculations
Course 8: Join Types
Sunday, May 2nd | 10:00a - 11:00a
Overview of various join types in Tableau
Right, left, full, inner
Course 9: Joining Data
Sunday, May 2nd | 10:00a - 11:00a
Create relationships between multiple data sets
Course materials (including installation guides), access codes, and reminders will be sent 7 days prior to the start of the first course of the Bootcamp!
What's Included:
Certificate of Completion
You will receive a certificate of completion upon submission of all homework assignments and portfolio by the specified deadline.
About the instructor:
Whitney Turner is the founder and owner of eXcelerate and an experienced Fortune 500 Analyst. She has utilized her MBA education, advanced analytical background, and sharp data analysis skills to help Fortune 500 companies increase their bottom line, increase operational efficiency, and streamline processes. eXcelerate is a business skills incubator business headquarted in Atlanta, GA. eXcelerate teach courses in Microsoft Excel, SQL, VBA, and different data visualization tools (Power BI, Tableau, etc.).