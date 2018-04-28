The second annual Chattanooga Tabletop Game Fest is back Saturday, April 28 on International Tabletop Day. The event is put on by two local game stores, Infinity Flux and Game On, to serve and grow the gaming community in Chattanooga.

After the runaway success of their first event in April of 2017, the organizers are excited to see what this year holds.

“I think we were all thrilled and honestly a little surprised at the attendance last year. Over 250 people came out to game with us throughout the day. It’s exciting to know there’s a strong community of tabletop gamers in Chattanooga.” – Meagan Frey, event organizer.

The event features 12 hours of non-stop board games, role-playing, war games, card games, and every other kind of game you play on a table. Over 100 open game demos will be available. Volunteers will be on hand to help teach games to new players. Guests are also welcome to bring their own games.

One unique aspect of the event is the used game silent auction. Guests may bring their used, unwanted games to put up for auction. The money from this auction will be transferred to store credit that players can use to purchase new games at either local game store.

The event takes place at the historic Ridgedale Masonic Lodge in downtown Chattanooga. The venue has multiple floors with gaming taking place throughout the building. Entry is only $5, parking is free, and food and drink will be available for purchase.

For more information, please visit facebook.com/events/202257947028583/

When: Saturday, April 28. 10:00 AM – 10:00 PM

Where: Ridgedale Masonic Lodge. 1500 Dodds Avenue

Entry fee: $5 per person