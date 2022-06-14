Jason Lyles

Taco Tuesday and Jason Lyles on the patio! Put a wrap on the day with $2.50 tacos (until 7PM), $6 shrimp cocktail, $6 1885 ‘ritas and $15 margarita pitchers.

Jason Lyles is a Chattanooga, TN singer-songwriter who delivers an upbeat, caffeine-charged blend of powerpop, alternative, Americana and roots rock styles. His shows feature strong vocals and rhythmic acoustic guitar, crafty songwriting, and a knack for breaking out your favorite 80s pop or 90s alt rock cover.

*Music scheduled weather permitting.

