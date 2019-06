End your Tuesday on the patio with Sean Quinn! Enjoy our Taco Tuesday specials featuring $2.50 tacos (until 7pm), $5 1885 ‘ritas and $5 shrimp cocktail while listening to great local music.

Inspired by the likes Clapton, Bloomfield and Chet Akins, Sean’s original material is inspired by the people he has met, relationships and a love for travel. His vocals, unique style and stinging guitar playing make for a truly dynamic performance.

*Music weather permitting.