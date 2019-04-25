Tails at Twilight

The Mill Chattanooga 1601 Gulf Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Tails at Twilight benefits Pet Placement Center, a no-kill animal shelter serving the Chattanooga area. The event features dinner, drinks and live and silent auctions.

The Mill Chattanooga 1601 Gulf Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408 View Map
Charity & Fundraisers, Food & Drink
423-877-0738
