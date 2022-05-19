Let’s Talk Consent

to

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

The Chattery is partnering with Chattanooga Girls Rock to offer sexual education workshops for youth and adults.

This class is intended to relieve some of the anxiety around discussing consent–with kids, partners, or even friends. You will learn what consent is (and what it isn’t), practice boundary-making, and develop skills for sticking up for others and yourself. You will be provided an in-depth resource list to continue these conversations with people in your life.

This class is open to girls and gender expansive youth ages 10-17 and their adult caretakers.

Pizza and refreshments provided.

Please note: Masks are optional.

This series is empowered by funding from the UNFoundation.

About the instructor:

Kelley Quinn is a sex educator located in Chattanooga, TN. She focuses on consent education, bystander intervention, violence prevention, and intersections of privilege--particularly in queer spaces. She is committed to the continuous journey of learning and unlearning and she believes she is as much an educator as a learner in her field. Kelley earned her M.Ed. in Human Sexuality and her B.A. in English and Gender & Sexuality. She currently works at ETR, a sexual health organization, where she helps teach educators how to deliver Sexual & Reproductive Health curricula.

