The Afternooners Present: The Pre-historic Jungle Jam

The Afternooners are delighted to announce that on Friday, July 10th at Songbirds South, they will be presenting "The Pre-historic Jungle Jam". This will be a Jungle themed costume party, including a double set. You are encouraged to come dressed as any jungle themed character. Examples would be, a caveman, safari person, Jurassic Park character, or any other crazy idea you can come up with.

The Afternooners are a group of guys hailing from Chattanooga, Tennessee. They cherish great times and great music. Known for their high energy live shows featuring Jazz, Reggae, Blues, and Alternative Rock, nothing is off limits. They are constantly branching out and reaching for new and unheard of sounds! The Afternooners love sharing the stage together and savor playing their favorite tunes for anyone that listens.

***Face Masks Required!***

In compliance with Hamilton County Health Department Directive No. 1, masks will be REQUIRED at Songbirds Guitar Museum and all associated events, effective Friday, July 10, 2020. Masks must be worn for the duration of your visit. You can read the full Executive Order here --> https://bit.ly/2Ayx8v2. We encourage you to wash or sanitize your hands frequently and use our designated and separate entry and exit areas. We also ask that guests refrain from standing at the bar for extended periods of time, and please re-enter through the front door when exiting to use the outdoor patio. Our staff will utilize personal protection equipment (PPE) as recommended in the TN Pledge for your safety. As always, if you feel sick or are showing signs of illness, please stay home. Reach out to us at info@songbirdsguitars.com with any questions.