The Afternooners w/ Easy Honey

The Signal 1810 Chestnut Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

The Afternooners are a group of guys hailing from Chattanooga, TN who cherish good times and great music. Known for their high-energy live shows, they never fail to impress each listener in the room by exploring genres such as, Jazz, Reggae, Blues, and Alternative Rock. Nothing is off limits as they are constantly branching out and reaching for new sounds!

Since 2017, The Afternooners have played all throughout the southeast, racking up 80 plus college shows. Since then they've established a name for themselves in each city and are quickly growing a strong following. Keep your eyes peeled for the next time they roll through your city.

In the Spring of 2021, The Afternooners are releasing their debut full-length LP recorded at Plaid Dog Recording in Boston, MA.

This is a reduced capacity, socially distant reserved seated & standing event.

Tables, seats and sections must be purchased together for each party.

Names of each attendee is required upon purchase. (names on tickets can be changed after purchase by logging in to your eventbrite account)

Masks are required to enter and must be worn at all times except when actively eating or drinking.

