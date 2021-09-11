The Black Jacket Symphony: Pink Floyd’s The Wall

Remember putting on an album and listening from start to finish? Relive that moment with a live concert experience unlike any other as The Black Jacket Symphony brings Pink Floyd’s legendary album The Wall to life — note for note, sound for sound — plus a full set of Pink Floyd’s greatest hits.The Wall was a huge commercial success selling 30 million copies, making it the best-selling double album ever and establishing the band as the major prog rock players of the 80s. It also spawned Pink Floyd’s only No. 1 pop hit, “Another Brick in the Wall, Pt. 2” along with “one of the loveliest ballads the band has ever recorded – ‘Comfortably Numb’” (Rolling Stone).