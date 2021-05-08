The Briars

River Drifters 1925 Suck Creek Rd, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

The Briars

On the deck for a good Saturday afternoon by the river. Come have some food and music and beer if you like. We'll be out on the deck at this cool spot on Suck Creek Rd.

Concerts & Live Music
