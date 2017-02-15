The Chattery Presents "Creating a Side Hustle: Airbnb"

WHAT IS A SIDE HUSTLE?

A Side Hustle is nothing more than a small effort beyond your primary income to bring in some extra cash. It doesn't have to be permanent unless you want it to be. It doesn't have to always stay small. With enough work, you could even replace that job you hate. If you're in need of extra cash, this series is just for you. Each segment focuses on a side hustle you can get going with just a little time and effort.

In this class, you'll learn more about Airbnb:

How to set up an Airbnb listing

Understanding local regulations and government interference

Making people beg to book your spot

Becoming an Airbnb advisor

What happens if you get kicked off

