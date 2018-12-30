The Great Russian Nutcracker will be in Chattanooga on Sun., Dec. 30, 1 p.m., and 5 p.m., at the Tivoli Theatre for two performances. Get tickets at www.nutcracker.com/buy-tickets

Moscow Ballet’s principal danseur, Rafael Urazov, is featured in this month’s issue of Men’s Health. In the interview, he discusses how he got started in ballet, his workout regimen and some of the myths and stereotypes present in the world of ballet. Urazov tours with Moscow Ballet’s Great Russian Nutcracker performing in two of the most difficult acro-ballet roles: the Arabian Variation and the Dove of Peace, a role exclusive to Moscow Ballet’s Great Russian Nutcracker in which two dancers dance in unison to form a beautiful, white dove with a 20-foot wingspan.

Even more impressive than Urazov’s top physical condition is his miraculous comeback story. Just as he ascended to the pinnacle of the powerful and competitive Russian Ballet starring in the best leading roles, Urazov’s knee was badly injured. Not one to surrender, he began a rigorous training routine that included working with the National Kazakhstan Boxing team, the National Circus of Kazakhstan and, in Acrobatic Ballet tradition, with the national Circus Trainer of Russia/Kazakhstan.After two years of hard work, Urazov returned to the Kazakhstan National Ballet and Opera in the leading role of Basil, in the most difficult ballet, Don Quixote. He premieres as leading Acro-Ballet dancer in the exclusive Moscow Ballet role of the Dove of Peace in more than 45 cities on the tour across North America in November and December.