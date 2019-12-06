Award-winning theatre company Back Alley Productions invites you to our upcoming stage adaptation of the classic C.S. Lewis fantasy “The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe.” The theatre is located at 117 N. Chattanooga Street, Lafayette, Georgia. Visit https://www.BAPshows.com or call (706) 621-2870.

Performances are Dec. 6 to 15, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online or at the box office 30 minutes before showtime. Seating at the Mars Theatre is first come, first served.

Beloved by millions of readers - children and adults alike - "The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe" details the magical adventure of four children in the land of Narnia.

“We’ve wanted to bring this classic story to stage for a long time,” explains director Kaylee Smith. “Now felt like the right time because of the holiday season, the right actors - everything just came together.”

Peter, Susan, Edmund, and Lucy Pevensie are evacuated from London during the Blitz and sent to live with an old professor in the remote English countryside. While exploring the professor’s mysterious house, Lucy enters a magical wardrobe that connects her to a snowy wooded area in a magical realm called Narnia.

It’s here that she learns that an evil spell has been cast by a Witch, keeping Narnia in an endless winter with Christmas never arriving. Only four children from a prophecy - like the Pevensies - can break the spell and return the kingdom to the rightful ruler: a heroic lion named Aslan.

“This story has spoken to so many people through its Christian allegory and message, as well as it’s pure fantasy,” she said. “It touches on so many important ideas: the effects of war, the importance of faith and family, and the ultimate victory of sacrificial love. Like many readers, I have fond memories growing up listening to my dad read the story aloud to me and my family. This story has always had a special place in my heart, and it’s something I’m excited to bring to stage.”

Smith notes that despite an adaption to stage the source material is still intact.

“While there are certain changes you make for the stage, the heart of the story remains pure. We’re excited to bring to life the land of talking animals and magical kingdoms. This is one not to miss.”

The production is the perfect kickstart to bring some magic into the holidays for families as fans, young and old, will be transported far away.

“Our goal is to make you believe in Narnia,” she said. “Whether you’ve never picked up the book or you’re a diehard fan, this production will sweep you into a world unlike ours where a magic spell has cursed us in an endless winter, animals talk, four children face their destiny against the White Witch, and a lion named Aslan is on the move to restore his kingdom.”

The production is directed by Kaylee Smith. Visit https://www.BAPshows.com or called (706) 621-2870 for more information.