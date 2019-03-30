Defying his mother’s warnings and venturing into dangerous territory, one of the most endearing – and naughty – heroes of children’s literature hops from the page to the stage as we open our Youth Theatre production of Beatrix Potter’s THE TALE OF PETER RABBIT this weekend, with shows Friday at 7:00, Saturday at 2:30 and 7:00, and Sunday at 2:30. The show continues through Sunday, April 7.

Under the direction of Youth Theatre director Scott Dunlap, 28 young actors bring the story to life in this faithful stage adaptation of Potter’s book, published in 1902 and one of the best-selling children’s books of all time.

The dramatization centers on the mischievous Peter Rabbit, whose disobedience leads to trouble. The story combines humor and adventure that will have young audiences hopping with delight while also delivering a moral lesson that youngsters can take to heart.

As the tale begins, Peter Rabbit, far more adventurous than his sisters Flopsy, Mopsy and Cottontail, is following the advice of his tummy versus the advice of his mother. Everyone knows that you stay out of Mr. McGregor’s garden, but Peter and his cousin Benjamin Bunny (adopted by this adaptation from another Potter book) squeeze under the garden gate and venture into a world filled with excitement, adventure, and scrumptious vegetables.

Audiences will meet other fun characters such as Caw and Kem, the two silly crows who know that a picket fence could never stop a bird, and the easygoing Cat, just waiting around the garden for her own meal. And, of course, there’s Mr. McGregor, the mean, befuddled farmer, who is willing to go to great lengths to protect his garden.

With two casts performing on alternate days, Charlie Clevenger and Bec Fitzsimmons share the role of Peter Rabbit. The casts also include Jaimie Abbott, Riley Brown, Kailey Buttry, Audrey DeCredico, James Derrick, Lucas Gregg, Elise Hall, Cole Hayes, Tytus Hayes, Zachary Huseman, Claire James, Emily James, Emily Johnson, Paul Knotts, Hunter Landreth, Brady Lewis, Lilly Lewis, Megan McGarvey, Ella McGinness, Tilleigh Nazor-Comer, Bennett Russak, Jaelyn Sanders, Autumn Schulmeister, Zachary Schulmeister, Kamaya Sutton, and Lanie Wright. Ella Hogue and Olivia Kelly are the stage managers.

Public performances are March 29 and March 30 at 7 p.m. and March 30 and 31 and April 6 and 7 at 2:30 p.m. The show is appropriate for kindergartners and older.