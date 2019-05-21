The Wailers

Songbirds South 41 East 14th St, East Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

The legendary Wailers band returns to bring its revolutionary sound to fans around the world. Steered by famed bassist and founder Aston “Familyman” Barrett, and joined in solidarity with original Wailers’ guitarist Donald Kinsey, The Wailers continue to create musical history. From 1973 to 1980, Bob Marley & The Wailers recorded, toured and performed before millions of fans worldwide. Since 1981, Familyman has carried on the mission to “keep The Wailers together,” just as Bob requested, affirming: “By doing that, you keep me alive through the music.”

