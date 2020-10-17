The Walk Run Pedal Jamz Festival

The Walk Run Pedal Jamz Festiva is a FREE family event that will bring the community together. The family (Dads, Moms, Children, Grandparents, Sisters, Brothers, Nieces, Nephews, Neighbors, etc.) come together to walk, run or ride their bikes. There will be food trucks and vendors displaying their products and/or services. The day ends with an FREE outdoor concert.

The concert will begin at 1PM. Our featured artists include Jasmine Le’Shea, who will do a tribute to Aretha Franklin; Sara Hill, season 2 contestant on the TV Show, “The Voice”; Willie Kitchens, a Chattanooga native and former lead singer for the Impressions; Kipper Jones, multi-platinum song writer and singer from Atlanta, GA ; and Sam Sims, who was born and raised in Chattanooga, a professional bass player, producer and music director. Sam Sims and the All Stars will also perform.

This event is free to the public and designed to bring families and communities together for a day of fun and relaxation. Invite your family, friends, neighbors and/or co-workers to participate in a walk, run or bicycle ride.

To keep you safe, FACE MASK will be required, sanitation station will be located strategically in the park and social distance practices will be in place. There will be 10 feet circles 10 feet apart on the lawn. No more than 10 people to a circle.

If you feel sick and/or infected by COVID-19, please do not attend the event.