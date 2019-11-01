The Lion King, Jr.

Chattanooga Theatre Centre 400 River Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

Disney’s THE LION KING has captivated the imagination of audiences around the world. In this adaptation for young audiences, the African savannah comes to life with Simba, Rafiki, and an unforgettable cast of characters as they journey from Pride Rock to the jungle and back again in this inspiring, coming-of-age tale. Appropriate for 1st grade & up.

Kids & Family, Theater & Dance
