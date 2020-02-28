"Intimate and empowering soundscape experiences"

Little Spoon River is a trio tributary of theillalogicalspoon, flowing from the same emotional intensity. These waters emerge from the springs of anarchy and love. Our river grows from a hope to create intimate and inspiring soundscape experiences. Along with folk-punk-jazz versions of songs from theillalogicalspoon’s archives, experimental variants, adaptations of traditional tunes, and sing-a-longs with hints of country blues-grunge, Little Spoon River adds new, unreleased originals that are seriously fun, funky and guaranteed to bring the party! Our life and work with the land shapes us as we shape our musical exploration of wildness and civilization, hope and cynicism, spirit and matter, rootedness and nomadism, love and rage.

Place based nomads, bioregional sound.

Anna Snoeyink (vocals, trumpet, keys, percussion)

Jeremy Siegrist (song writer, vocals, guitar, percussion)

Elaine Johnson (electric bass)

Doors at 8, music will start around 9.

$7 Early Bird Tickets | $10 at the Door.

BYOB | (must be 21 to drink)