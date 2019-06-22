Is This Thing OUT?

Chattanooga's first LGBTQ+ Comedy Showcase is coming out to Palace Theater!

Come early for dinner with Fūd Vybez food truck!

Join us for an unforgettable evening of all-inclusive comedy entertainment featuring some of the Southeast's own LGBTQ+ talent. A portion of every ticket sold will benefit Chattanooga Pride/Tennessee Valley Pride.

Your headliner, Sam Gordon, comes to us from Atlanta. A former radio host and veteran of The Second City sketch program, Sam has opened for comedians Michael Ian Black, Shane Mauss, and more.

Feature Act: Moira Goree of Asheville, NC.

Opener: Bubba Que of Chattanooga.

Hosted by Morgan Gray and Bridgette Martin of RBF Productions.

Doors at 7:30pm

Show at 8pm

Tickets $10