Thirstain Daniels and the Louisiana Purchase

Songbirds Guitar Museum 35 Station Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Thirstain Daniels and the Louisiana Purchase are an up-and-coming band based out of Chattanooga, TN. Comprised of local musicians and founded by lead singer and guitarist Thirstain Daniels, The Louisiana Purchase is a group of musicians, each with different musical backgrounds to shape their own unique sound. They have been collected to form a Folk driven band with understood influences from Jazz and Blues. The vision comes from lead singer Thirstain Daniels who colors the band’s sound with his Soul infused vocals and anecdotal lyrics. The troop of musicians is set to publically debut their music to locals, foreigners, and anybody in between at Songbirds Guitar Museum on Saturday, July 29th with Over Easy opening up. (Tickets prices TBA)

