Through Glass: Meet the Team

Join us for a live and candid conversation with the artists from the Through Glass project this Wednesday at 7pm live on Facebook.

Through Glass is a video and portrait project that takes us into the Glass Farm Neighborhood in East Chattanooga, Tennessee during the shutdown to show us that even during challenging times, we can still see our humanity.

Reed, Davy, Carl, and Erika used their artistic talents to create one documentary short, a sound poem video, a poem, and multiple portraits. The project documents everyday chattanoogans during COVID-19. This will be hosted by Audrey McClure, a resident and participant of the project.

