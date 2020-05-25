× Expand The Chattery Pandemic Vision

Don't Throw Your Vision Out with the Pandemic - ONLINE CLASS

Needless to say 2020 is not what we expected it to be.

It was meant to be a pretty pivotal year and we had set a pretty awesome vision to match this year. But things changed. So now that life doesn't look the way we thought it would does that mean our vision is invalid? Join me as we take a look at the visions that we set for ourselves for the 2020 calendar year. Let's take stock of what has happened, let's evaluate what we said we wanted for the year and let's find hope as we realize that we don't have to throw out our vision with the pandemic.

For this class, we encourage you to take a picture of your 2020 vision board (or the last board you completed) and print it so that you have a visual roadmap that we will use as a guide for the class. Feel free to have your favorite beverage on hand for the occasional celebratory toast or grieving of plans forever changed.

Event details: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/dont-throw-your-vision-out-with-the-pandemic-online-class-tickets-104151961320

About the teacher:

No one should be forced to fit into one box. April Corbett loves everything that she does and encourages others to find what they love and do it. She's an engineer, maker, planner designer, productivity guru and all around crafter. She's always looking for new projects and awesome places to take her engineering career. Follow April on Facebook here.