TN Songwriters Week Qualifying Round

Wanderlinger Brewing Co 1208 King St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Calling all songwriters and music fans- we’re thrilled to partner with Tennessee Vacation to host a Tennessee Songwriters Week Qualifying Round. Our event takes place on Saturday February 8. For more info visit www.tennesseesongwritersweek.com. Qualifying is set and we will have 20 musicians here...come support them!

Wanderlinger Brewing Co 1208 King St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
