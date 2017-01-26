The Power Triplets

Music For The Adventurous is coming to Chattanooga! Chris Nix, Tom Hurst, and Trip Wamsley are a power trio bringing their original music to the live stage. All instrumental, the story is a sound adventure. They'll be debuting material from their new album, but the translation will be an organic experience. Their collaboration on stage has been called "a force of nature," as this will not be a staid performance. Incredible musicianship at the hands of these accomplished musicians will make for a sound spectacle like nothing you've seen before. Tickets are just $5 in advance and $10 at the door. Turn an ordinary Thursday night into something extraordinary! ONE NIGHT ONLY!