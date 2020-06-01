Tom Morley's PLAY ALONG Irish & Old Time Session #11

Greetings Irish & Old Time players, it's once again time for me to remind you all that I'll be back at it this coming Monday, June 1st, leading yet another PLAY ALONG IRISH & OLD TIME SESSION right here on my personal Facebook page.

I hope you'll join me at 6pm ET/5pm CT for some tunes!

This time around I've picked many tunes from my two publications "Learn To Play Irish Trad Fiddle" & "Fiddle Club Favorites" with a few fresh ones added as well. (Playlist is first comment below.) Mark your calendar, share with your music friends and start June off with some joyful tunes.

Event details: https://www.facebook.com/events/252856359150840/