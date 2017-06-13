Top Secret Tuesdays at The Palace Picture House

Tuesday June 13th marks the beginning of something strange and beautiful at The Palace Picture House. Your pals at The Palace are proud to present a weekly offering of mind meltingly strange cinema that you best believe isn't available for streaming on your danged ole stream box.

JOIN US as we engage in a weekly game of cinematic Russian roulette. Let the Palace be your pilot and warm your heart with the warm glowing warming glow of batcrap motion pictures, bountious beer special and other TOP SECRET SURPRISES all for the ultra-low bargain basement-ish price of 5 dollars. Saddle up buckaroos - it's time to make America strange again.

Although it's called Top Secret Tuesdays, we're hosting an encore screening and beer specials on Thursday 06/15 at 10pm because we don't need to make sense to ANYONE.

