How to Turn Your Family Story into a Novel

Do you have a compelling family or true story that would make the perfect novel?

If you have ever wanted to write a novel based on that story but you’ve had trouble separating your fiction story from what really happened, this is the class to get you started. In this class, you will learn five essential steps to help you define the story you want to write that gives you satisfaction and attracts readers. This is not a class on how to write a novel, but will help you define the steps you need need to take to turn a true story into a novel.

About the instructor:

Eleanor McCallie Cooper is a Chattanooga native. When she heard she had an aunt who married a man from China and had lived in China for forty years through wars and revolution, she wanted to know her story. She has now written two books -- one non-fiction and one fiction -- based on her aunt's life: Grace: An American Woman in China, 1934-74, and her new novel Dragonfly Dreams, written for young readers.

