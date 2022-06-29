TVFCU Career Fair

Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union (TVFCU) is hosting a career fair with a wide variety of entry and higher-level positions available including personal tellers, branch manager, digital media specialist and others.

These roles come with competitive pay, 100% employer-paid medical and dental insurance for individuals and other benefits and perks like 401k with employer match and a student loan repayment program.

Job fair attendees will participate in a one-on-one introductory interview with a TVFCU recruiter. This will provide job-seekers the opportunity to learn more about open positions, connect with TVFCU personnel and take the first step toward a new career at the largest credit union in southeast Tennessee.

In 2021, Forbes named TVFCU the nation’s best credit union and the Best-In-State Credit Union in Tennessee. The Chattanooga Times Free Press has awarded TVFCU as Best Credit Union for the past 14 years, and EDGE Magazine listed TVFCU as a Best Place to Work in 2020 and 2021.

For more information about the career fair and job openings with TVFCU, visit www.tvfcu.com/jobs.

No appointment necessary, job seekers may arrive any time between 9 and 1