TVFCU Career Fair

to

BX Brainerd Crossroads 300 Brookfield Ave. , Chattanooga, Tennessee 37414

Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union (TVFCU) is hosting a career fair with a wide variety of entry and higher-level positions available including personal tellers, branch manager, digital media specialist and others.

These roles come with competitive pay, 100% employer-paid medical and dental insurance for individuals and other benefits and perks like 401k with employer match and a student loan repayment program.

Job fair attendees will participate in a one-on-one introductory interview with a TVFCU recruiter. This will provide job-seekers the opportunity to learn more about open positions, connect with TVFCU personnel and take the first step toward a new career at the largest credit union in southeast Tennessee.

In 2021, Forbes named TVFCU the nation’s best credit union and the Best-In-State Credit Union in Tennessee. The Chattanooga Times Free Press has awarded TVFCU as Best Credit Union for the past 14 years, and EDGE Magazine listed TVFCU as a Best Place to Work in 2020 and 2021.

For more information about the career fair and job openings with TVFCU, visit www.tvfcu.com/jobs.

No appointment necessary, job seekers may arrive any time between 9 and 1

Info

BX Brainerd Crossroads 300 Brookfield Ave. , Chattanooga, Tennessee 37414
to
Google Calendar - TVFCU Career Fair - 2022-06-29 09:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - TVFCU Career Fair - 2022-06-29 09:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - TVFCU Career Fair - 2022-06-29 09:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - TVFCU Career Fair - 2022-06-29 09:00:00 ical

Tags

Big 1069 Box AD

EPB Community Spotlight

newsletter small box blue

Calendar Of Events

Monday

June 27, 2022

Tuesday

June 28, 2022

Wednesday

June 29, 2022

Thursday

June 30, 2022

Friday

July 1, 2022

Saturday

July 2, 2022

Sunday

July 3, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours