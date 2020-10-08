Ubuntu Virtual Community Celebration

to

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Ubuntu Virtual Community Celebration

The Net Resource Foundation is excited to announce a collaboration with ArtsBuild to celebrate African American Culture with an Ubuntu Community Celebration.  

Participants will have the option to  Dance with Devante Williams of  D. Williams Dance Academy, Express themselves with Artist Charlie Newton of SPLASH, or Prepare a traditional African American meal with our chef.

The Ubuntu Virtual Community Celebration will take place on Thursday, October 8, 2020 starting at 7:30 p.m. This event is free and open to the community. Registration for the event will open on September 1,2020 on eventbrite. 

To learn more visit our website at www.thenetresourcefoundation.org

Info

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
This & That
to
Google Calendar - Ubuntu Virtual Community Celebration - 2020-10-08 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Ubuntu Virtual Community Celebration - 2020-10-08 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Ubuntu Virtual Community Celebration - 2020-10-08 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Ubuntu Virtual Community Celebration - 2020-10-08 19:30:00 ical
newsletter small box orange 2

Calendar Of Events

Wednesday

August 5, 2020

Thursday

August 6, 2020

Friday

August 7, 2020

Saturday

August 8, 2020

Sunday

August 9, 2020

Monday

August 10, 2020

Tuesday

August 11, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours

Inside The Pulse