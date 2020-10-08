Ubuntu Virtual Community Celebration

The Net Resource Foundation is excited to announce a collaboration with ArtsBuild to celebrate African American Culture with an Ubuntu Community Celebration.

Participants will have the option to Dance with Devante Williams of D. Williams Dance Academy, Express themselves with Artist Charlie Newton of SPLASH, or Prepare a traditional African American meal with our chef.

The Ubuntu Virtual Community Celebration will take place on Thursday, October 8, 2020 starting at 7:30 p.m. This event is free and open to the community. Registration for the event will open on September 1,2020 on eventbrite.

To learn more visit our website at www.thenetresourcefoundation.org.