This amazing food and wine event, held annually at Renaissance Park, occurs on May 21 this year and it's never too early to buy a ticket. A sure sell out, UnCorked offers many of Chattanooga's most renown restaurants in a sample-all-you-want atmosphere with the food paired with spectacular wines to enhance the whole evening.

Tickets are available for the evening and include samples from all of the restaurants, unlimited wine tastings, live music, an amazing silent auction and the best atmosphere of any party in town with the city skyline as a backdrop. For $65 per person you can enjoy a wonderful evening on the river. For $125 per person you can enjoy all that PLUS unlimited tastings of select wines in the VIP area. Higher end and specialty wines are featured for the true connoisseur and this exclusive area is reserved just for you.

TICKETS are ready for you right now for UnCorked, a benefit for the Chattanooga Symphony & Opera. Enjoy samples from many of Chattanooga's best restaurants. Check this site often for updates on music and the many restaurants there to serve you!