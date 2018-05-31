Untold History: Volume One

Back by popular demand we are doing an encore performance of UNTOLD HISTORY!

History is plagued with untold stories. Brown hands that build nations go uncelebrated. Voices of generations are silenced in the noise. This experience seeks to bring light to some of these hidden histories and stolen futures through song and the power of the spoken word. This show is dedicated to the Good Neighbors, Inc.

"Good Neighbors is an organization dedicated to helping people that don't meet the standard requirements for public assistance and in need of emergency services. This is accomplished by assessing community needs, raising funds, allocating resources, fostering volunteerism, and encouraging collaborative efforts to resolve community problems."

http://www.goodneighborschattanooga.org/

It is our hope with this performance that we can do like the great negro artists of the past and break the bondages of marginilization and the cycle of poverty with our creativity.

When: Thursday, May 31st 7:00p | doors open 6:30p

Where: First Draft Theatre | 1800 Rossville Avenue STE 106

Who: Keelah Jackson #MasterCreative | Caleb "Phenom The Creative" Thomas | Khanika Jahmila | Kimmie J. | Tennille Crutcher | Terry Richer | Ardetra Davis | Garrell Woods

$10 adv. $15 door