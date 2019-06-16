As part of their 2019 Season - IDENTITY, Ensemble Theatre of Chattanooga has explored the freak within us and the faith within us, and now explores the fortitude within the human experience as they take us to a “not-so-distant dystopia” in the SPLASH hit Broadway musical - URINETOWN by Mark Hollmann and Greg Kotis. Urinetown takes place 20 years after the onset of a global drought, a drought so serious that private toilets have been made unthinkable!

In Urinetown it is a “Privilege to pee”… and you may only do so at one of the many meager amenities managed by Urine Good Company and its founder Caldwell B. Cladwell. The 2002 Tony winner for Best Book, Score, and Direction, Urinetown takes a satirical look at the dualities of populism,political activism, and environmental sustainability in a way that has become more and more relevant and realistic with each passing year.

Director Ryan Laskowski says, “I remember the first time I heard Urinetown and how I immediately thought this is the most absurd premise ever… Luckily for me, I love a good absurd premise(especially one accompanied by a jazzy trombone)! Over the years, I have returned to Urinetown fo rlaughs from any one of its MANY memorable melodies. Hollmann & Kotis present the idea with slapstick but the REAL water crisis is a serious matter.

Today in the world almost 850 million people live without access to clean water. 2.3 Billion do not have access to modern sanitation. Scholars have predicted that the wars of the future will be fought,not for petroleum, patriotism or proselytism, but for something we all take for granted... something we pour into plastic and toss into the back seat of our cars... something we can’t live without for much more than 3 days. Drawing inspiration from real-life water crises and shows like Black Mirror, I hope to show that Urinetown’s storylines are all too familiar to many living in the world today.”

Urinetown features a cast of new and returning Ensemble members including, Bruce Shaw as thechilling Chief Executive of UGC with Megan Cobb as his aptly-named offspring, Hope. Richard Nichols and Joel Sanchez join the Ensemble as Officers Lockstock & Barrel. Emma Collins and Cody Keown return to the ETC stage as the contumacious custodians Penelope Pennywise and Bobby Strong. Kashun Parks marks her 3rd appearance this season as the sanctimonious Senator Fipp. Rounding out the cast is,Marianna Allen, Gabriel Bailey, Jordan Bennet, Taryn Bracher, Kimberlin Lacy, Noah Phillips, Makayla Pippin, and Garry Lee Posey. Music Direction by Colby Jones, Stage Managed by Eva Fournier.

Urinetown opens at Barking Legs Theatre on Friday June 14th at 7:30pm and runs for 6 performances only! Get your tickets at https://www.artful.ly/ensemble-theatre-of-chattanooga. Or by calling (423)987-5141.

For more information on ETC go to EnsembleTheatreofChattanooga.com