Valentine’s Day Take II

Google Calendar - Valentine’s Day Take II - 2019-02-15 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Valentine’s Day Take II - 2019-02-15 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Valentine’s Day Take II - 2019-02-15 19:00:00 iCalendar - Valentine’s Day Take II - 2019-02-15 19:00:00

Hart Gallery 10 East Main Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

If you want a do-over or a break from the traditional Feb. 14 Valentine’s Day hoo-hah, check out H*Art Gallery’s 5-course dinner, complete with a signature cocktail and paired wine Feb. 15. Enjoy a memorable night out for you and your bestie, buddy, partner or just you.

No matter who you bring, you’ll be expressing that you have a H*Art by supporting the ongoing mission of H*Art Gallery to provide hope and opportunity through art. H*Art Gallery is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. Tickets are $75 per person and may be purchased by contacting the Gallery directly at (423) 521-4707 or online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/dining-with-hart-tickets-54425441962. The dinner is being hosted by the Gallery located at 110 E. Main St.

No problem if you want to buy a special gift for you and/or your guest, the gallery boasts beautiful, original art for your home, unique art gifts and jewelry.

Info
Hart Gallery 10 East Main Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402 View Map
Charity & Fundraisers
Google Calendar - Valentine’s Day Take II - 2019-02-15 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Valentine’s Day Take II - 2019-02-15 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Valentine’s Day Take II - 2019-02-15 19:00:00 iCalendar - Valentine’s Day Take II - 2019-02-15 19:00:00
DI 16.04

The Pulse Calendar

Thursday

January 24, 2019

Friday

January 25, 2019

Saturday

January 26, 2019

Sunday

January 27, 2019

Monday

January 28, 2019

Tuesday

January 29, 2019

Wednesday

January 30, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours