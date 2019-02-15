Valentine’s Day Take II

If you want a do-over or a break from the traditional Feb. 14 Valentine’s Day hoo-hah, check out H*Art Gallery’s 5-course dinner, complete with a signature cocktail and paired wine Feb. 15. Enjoy a memorable night out for you and your bestie, buddy, partner or just you.

No matter who you bring, you’ll be expressing that you have a H*Art by supporting the ongoing mission of H*Art Gallery to provide hope and opportunity through art. H*Art Gallery is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. Tickets are $75 per person and may be purchased by contacting the Gallery directly at (423) 521-4707 or online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/dining-with-hart-tickets-54425441962. The dinner is being hosted by the Gallery located at 110 E. Main St.

No problem if you want to buy a special gift for you and/or your guest, the gallery boasts beautiful, original art for your home, unique art gifts and jewelry.