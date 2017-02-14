Hey Chattanoogans! You're invited to a fabulous and fun Valentine's Day Mixer presented by the Boomers Together meet up group! Join us for a night of laughs, surprises and food. We'll take care of everything, all we need is you!

ALL AGES are welcome to join us. We've got a Valentine card just for you! Oh and a kiss (don't worry, just the chocolate)!

Don't be left out! Join us at the Edney at 6:00 PM. Parking is free in the garage. Dinner is provided and BYOB.

We'll see you there!

1100 Market Street

Chattanooga, TN

Admission: $20 (Please buy tickets through Meetup when you RSVP)

RSVP at https://www.meetup.com/BoomersTogether/events/237052749/