Vegetable Gardening 101

It’s a new gardening season and it’s easy to be tempted into buying one or more of each of those plants at the local nursery or plant sale! But now you have them home and have the next few months to plant, feed, water, and tend them.

Join Karen Creel, a Certified Garden Coach with over 30 years of experience in this class where we will tackle a few of the most popular warm weather vegetables. The plants covered include tomatoes, peppers, squash, cucumbers and more! Karen will provide you with a handout that you can print copies of each plant profile to fill out as we talk about planting, growing, fertilizing, tending, and spotting pest and disease problems.

About the instructor:

Karen Creel is the owner of Gardenchick, member of the Garden Coach Society and a certified Garden Coach. She lives on four acres in Chickamauga where she Gardens, creates DIY projects with her “junk” finds, and raises a few hens. Bees will be added in April and the urban homestead will be complete! After purchasing handcrafted soap for years, she attended several classes and started making her own, selling at craft shows and on her Etsy site. Created with natural ingredients including oils, herbs, honey and beeswax, her products include soap, lip balms, lotion bars, and herbal salves. You can keep up with her projects, and receive gardening and urban homesteading tips on her blog www.Gardenchick.com