Virtual Art Wise: In the Studio with Lesley Dill

Meet Lesley Dill, whose work is featured in “The F Word: We Mean Female!” now on view at the Hunter. See her studio, ask her questions, and learn about her process via Zoom.

Lesley Dill’s artwork contemplates the intersection of text and figure, drawing from literature, faith, and her own travels. Her most recent work focuses on visionary women and their impact on the arts. Dill’s work was the focus of the Hunter Museum’s first traveling exhibition in 2009, and is among the most popular in the Museum’s collection.

