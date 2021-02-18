Virtual Art Wise with Susan J. Barron

Artist Susan J. Barron created the celebrated "Depicting the Invisible" series, a range of mixed medium portraits exploring the experiences of veterans. Join Chyela Rowe from CHI Memorial Hospital's Arts Therapies and Well-Being Program as she interviews Barron. They will discuss the artist's process, share stories from the veterans in the "Depicting the Invisible" series, and answer questions about the series.

http://huntermuseum.org/events/event/virtual-art-wise-with-susan-j-barron