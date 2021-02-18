Virtual Art Wise with Susan J. Barron

to

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Virtual Art Wise with Susan J. Barron

Artist Susan J. Barron created the celebrated "Depicting the Invisible" series, a range of mixed medium portraits exploring the experiences of veterans. Join Chyela Rowe from CHI Memorial Hospital's Arts Therapies and Well-Being Program as she interviews Barron. They will discuss the artist's process, share stories from the veterans in the "Depicting the Invisible" series, and answer questions about the series.

http://huntermuseum.org/events/event/virtual-art-wise-with-susan-j-barron

Info

Art & Exhibitions, Talks & Readings
