Virtual Cheese Tasting featuring American Cheeses

Join us as we explore America's artisan cheese scene June 5th @8pm. We will explore how American cheese compare to European classics along with pairings and serving ideas for each cheese.

Event details: https://www.facebook.com/events/573045306972517/

This is how it works:

Purchase your tickets! One ticket is for a box filled with the cheeses and accoutrements for the night's tasting. The portion per box is for one person.

Come by the shop on the Friday,June 5th anytime between 11am-7pm to pick up your cheese tasting box.

DON'T EAT THE CHEESE UNTIL Showtime at 8pm!

Join us on Zoom for a tasting with Jesse & I at home!

All participants will enjoy a box of American artisan cheeses portioned for 1 person that includes 4-5 cheeses with accoutrements. If you don't want to share your cheese, purchase 2 tickets. Wine recommendations will be posted closer to the date and will be available at Imbibe with curbside pickup.