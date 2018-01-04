Come watch a painting flow to the verse of Lady J . She will infuse a work of visual art with her own poetic vision and guests will be invited to lend their voice to the artistic dialogue. This program is free to all.
Vision and Verse: Lady J
Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
