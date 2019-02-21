Volkswagen Academy Open House

Have you ever wanted to work on robots? Do you enjoy getting hands-on with exciting cutting-edge technology? Are you interested in working for a global company right here in Chattanooga? If your answer to any of these questions is “yes,” then we want you to come check out the Volkswagen Academy at this year’s open house. Come and learn more about the training programs we offer and explore our state-of-the-art training facility.

Come and check out these exciting programs:

Volkswagen Apprenticeships:

The Robotronics Technology Expert Apprenticeship is a two-year program that combines academics with hands-on training to prepare future employees for careers at Volkswagen Chattanooga. The Volkswagen Academy is currently recruiting for the 2019 cohort and will accept onsite applications.

High School Mechatronics Akademie:

The onsite high school program allows 11th and 12th grade students to complete their High School education at the state-of-the-art Volkswagen Academy and prepares them to take the next step into the Volkswagen Apprenticeship program. Hamilton County Schools is accepting students for the 2019-2020 school year.

Volkswagen Chattanooga Internships:

Volkswagen Chattanooga offers several internships to local college students in various business areas each year.Volkswagen Chattanooga is currently recruiting for summer 2019 and will accept onsite applications.