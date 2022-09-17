Volkswagen Chattanooga Career Fair

× Expand Volkswagen Chattanooga Volkswagen Chattanooga ID4

Are you ready to electrify your career? Come to the Volkswagen Chattanooga job fair at the

Museum Center at 5ive Points, Saturday, Sept. 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. You’ll learn about our open

production positions, electric vehicle manufacturing, and our attractive benefits package.

Volkswagen offers a $3,000 sign-on bonus, and starting hourly rates can reach $24.40/hour. Learn

more about our world-class factory and open positions at wearevolkswagen.com.