That Voodoo That You Do: Journal Make and Take - IN-PERSON CLASS

Inspired by our love for all things spooky, this class is just what you need to create a journal to accompany your Halloween costume or decor. In this class, students will be given all the supplies needed to create their own portable pocket version of a voodoo grimoire. Fill it with all the names of those that have wronged you, your favorite potions or simply use it to dream of future dastardly deeds. This decorated blank journal is just what you need to do that voodoo that you do.

Please note: masks are required.

About the teacher:

No one should be forced to fit into one box. April Corbett loves everything that she does and encourages others to find what they love and do it. She's an engineer, maker, planner designer, productivity guru and all around crafter. She's always looking for new projects and awesome places to take her engineering career.