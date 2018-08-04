Waker, Cany Creek Company

Friends of the Festival presents one of the most awaited outdoor musical series for the 12th consecutive year. "Riverfront Nights" presented by BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee is free for all to enjoy at Ross's Landing on the city's 21st Century Waterfront.

The series kicks off July 14th and continues for the next 6 consecutive Saturday nights through August 18th.

Campbell Station kicks off the series at 7PM. Headliner Muscadine Bloodline performs at 8PM. A short program to remember the tragedy of July 16, 2015 will start at 7:50.

Muscadine Bloodline is comprised of Charlie Muncaster and Gary Stanton. Both are from Mobile, Alabama and both are talented and experienced country musicians. The two musicians formed Muscadine Bloodline in Nashville in 2015 and have, according to their website, created a, "Sound (that) intertwines the brash irreverence of early southern rockers with the seductive quality of 90's country love songs." It will be a show you won't want to miss!

Remaining performances are: Natural Habitz opening for The Get Right Band on 7/21, Sam Killed the Bear will open for The Unlikely Candidates on 7/28, Cany Creek Company opens for Waker on 8/4, Genki Genki Panic opens the show for Mudbone on 8/11, and the series wraps on 8/18 with Dirty Blonde opening for an act that will be announced soon!

Friends of the Festival is a nonprofit organization that manages and produces premier events which unite and enrich our region with emphasis on the vitality of our community. For more information on Riverfront Nights please visit www.riverfrontnights.com or the Facebook page www.facebook.com/riverfrontnights.