The Wallens

Flying Squirrel Bar 55 Johnson St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

The Wallens have brought their close-knit harmony vocals and Foot-Stomping Roots Music to Australia, Europe, and across the US. hailing from Kentucky, Molly is a classically-trained vocalist with experience in opera and bluegrass alike. Hoosier guitarist/vocalist Brian Keith Wallen won 2nd place in the International Blues Challenge. Their influences range from acoustic favorites like Chris Stapleton and John Prine to the guitar-driven blues of John Mayer and Bonnie Raitt.

Flying Squirrel Bar 55 Johnson St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408
