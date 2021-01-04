Watercolor Painting: Still Life

Watercolor Painting: Still Life

Let's have fun painting with Keelah Jackson-Harris of Keeody Gallery! If you want to learn how to paint still life with watercolors, this is the class for you.

The materials needed are: watercolor paper or canvas, watercolor paint palette, assorted sizes of paint brushes, water for painting and cleaning brushes, and pencil. For your still life object, you can choose any plant in your home. The teacher will be using bamboo shoots.

About the teacher:

Keelah Jackson-Harris is an award-winning educator, writer, singer/songwriter and visual artist with a B.S. in Political Science from the University of Tennessee Chattanooga and an M.S. in Education from the University of Tennessee Knoxville; she has been a multifaceted creative since childhood. Keelah and her husband, Jody Harris, are currently working on an audio-visual project, Shine Language Fluent, which will be released in 2020. They are the curators and owners of Keeody Gallery located in downtown Chattanooga, TN.

Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning
