Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Watercolor Sketching: Landscape

Learn to paint landscapes with watercolors from the comfort of your couch. In this class, artist Jaime Barks will walk through the process of drawing, adding ink, and watercolor. This class does not feature a line drawing but instead will be focused on free drawing.

Below are the supplies needed. The list is very basic, so you can avoid the stores and bogging down online sites.

Watercolor paper (or card stock)

Pencil

Permanent ink pen (like a sharpie)

Watercolor paint (little kid’s watercolor set would work)

Event details: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/watercolor-sketching-landscape-online-class-tickets-113558015080

About the teacher:

Jaime Barks is an artist and teacher living in southeast Tennessee. Jaime has sold paintings through out the southeast, completed two public art projects, and taught classes and workshops throughout the Chattanooga area.

The link to the webinar will be sent to you 48 hours prior to the start and again when it starts. There are no refunds for online classes. Can’t make the live class? No problem! The link will be available for 24 hours after the original recording.

Info

Education & Learning
423-521-2643
