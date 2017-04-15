Watermelon Wine:The Poetry of Americana Music featuring Frye Gaillard and Anne E DeChant

Frye Gaillard and Anne E DeChant are honored to present their multi-media show Watermelon Wine: The Poetry of Americana Music at Charles and Myrtle's Coffeehouse 105 McBrien Road, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37411. Tickets and information 423-892-4960 or http://www.christunity.org/. There is a $10 suggested donation.

“Anne E and Frye open up the heart moving one to another place of warmth and joy. After the concert, one of my people came up to me and hugged me saying, ‘Thank You for bringing Anne E and Frye here. I haven’t been moved like that in long time.’ They know how to tell a story so that you really hear it.!" Rev. Tamara Franks, High Country UCC

In his award-winning book, “Watermelon Wine,” Gaillard maintains that great songwriters, like DeChant, explore the depths of the human heart with all the subtlety and feeling of our finest novelists and poets. Peter Cooper, editor, Country Music Hall of Fame says "There's virtue in honesty, and in intuition, and in openness, and in tough-minded decency. Those things may or may not make for fine art. In the hands, heart, and voice of Anne E. DeChant, they may, they might, and they do." Gaillard will present brief readings from his works, setting the literary context for Anne E.’s all-acoustic rendition of her songs.