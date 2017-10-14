Wearable Art Trunk Show

In-Town Gallery 26 Frazier Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

Celebrate fine craft at In-Town Gallery during Tennessee Craft Week, October 7 - 14.  Be sure to join our artists for a magical evening, the Wearable Art Trunk Show of fiber art and fine jewelry on Saturday, October 14, 5 - 8 pm.  

Models wearing elegant fine jewelry, soft handwoven wraps and colorful hand dyed silk scarves and garments will circulate the gallery, showing the best ways to combine art clothing and one-of-a-kind jewelry.  

The Wearable Art Trunk Show will feature the work of craft artists Traci Paden (hand dyed silk garments and scarves), Irene Catlin (handwoven wraps and shawls), and fine jewelry artists Eleanor Goodson, Marian Kern, Barbara Murnan and Carol Ott.

Our other craft artists will present everything from holiday ornaments and pottery soup tureens to gorgeous hand-turned woodwork and award-winning glass pieces.  Special informational talks and demos are also planned. 

Fine handmade craft items always make memorable holiday gifts.  Don’t miss this special event.  

