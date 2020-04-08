Wednesday Jazz Online!

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

We're moving Jazz online at the usual Wednesday time. Right now, all of us are in different ways improvising and adapting. This week, we're going with submissions from our performers which we'll edit into the show. This should result in better sound quality and a better flow to the evening.

If you'd like to submit, please contact us through info@barkinglegs.org. Let's keep Jazz happening during these strange days! Performers may have tip jars available to help make up for lost income due to social distancing.

Facebook Event: https://www.facebook.com/events/640748796509746/

