Wednesday Jazz with Crumble, Crabtree & Schwab

We’re stoked to have Jim Crumble back in the Lounge with his stellar trio. Jim is one of our favorite drummers, and the trio is rounded out by the ubiquitous David Schwab on bass and the dazzling piano of Robert Crabtree.

It will be a special treat to hear Robert on our beautiful Steinway grand. Come hear why the piano trio is one of the absolute classic ensembles in jazz.

We couldn’t be happier with our return to action, and audiences have been most responsive. Cover is just $5, and we encourage tips for the band to get them above their modest base fee. See you Wednesday!